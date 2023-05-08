Margaret C. “Peg” Fatchaline, 92, of Heather Court at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, and formerly of Shamokin Dam, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Nottingham Village Skilled Nursing Center.
She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Philadelphia and grew up in the Drexel Hill area. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Hagen) Crawford. On Jan. 26, 1957, she married John R. Fatchaline. Peg was a 1949 graduate of Upper Darby High School. A job relocation brought the couple to central Pennsylvania in the early ‘60s, where they raised their five children.
She was employed by the Bell Telephone Company in her earlier years, then worked at Boscov’s in the Susquehanna Valley Mall until retiring in 2003 at the age of 72. She was a 50+ year member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove, where she volunteered with many activities, including blood drives at Susquehanna University and organizing funeral luncheons. In retirement, she enjoyed hosting Japanese exchange students from Susquehanna University, volunteering, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, John Jr. and Judy Fatchaline of Selinsgrove, Michael and Dimple Fatchaline of Lansdale, and Jeffrey Fatchaline of Boston, Mass.; two daughters and one son-in-law: Peggy Ganse of Westminster, Colo., and Patricia Fatchaline and Rob Derrera of Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren, Nicole Fatchaline, of Arvada, Colo., Tiffany and Marcus Nino, of Selinsgrove, and Travis Fatchaline of Northumberland; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Nino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; along with six brothers, Walter, Joseph, John “Jack”, Francis “Frank”, Thomas, and David; and four sisters, Mary, Theresa, Elizabeth “Betty”, and Mildred.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
A funeral luncheon at the church will follow the service.
A private interment ceremony for family members will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Peg’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, https://www.alz.org/pa or to St. Pius X Catholic Church https://stpiusxparish.net/.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.