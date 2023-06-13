Margaret E. Boblick, 94, formerly of South Pearl Street, Shamokin, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Golden Living Mansion Nursing Center, Sunbury, with her loving family by her side.
She was born April 27, 1929, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Schuck) Witasick.
Margaret attended the former St. Edward’s Grade School, and was a 1946 graduate of the former St. Edward’s High School, in Shamokin.
On April 7, 1947, at St. Edward’s Parish, she married Thomas “Mike” Boblick. Her husband preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2004.
In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed at the former Arrow Shirt Factory in Shamokin, and also was a sales clerk at the former June’s Dress Shop, in Shamokin.
Margaret was a very active member of the former St. Edward’s Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin. She volunteered making pierogies, Easter eggs, and food for the parish picnics. She was also an excellent baker, and many people looked forward to her Christmas cookie deliveries each year. She also loved playing bingo. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving family, which include two daughters, Marylou Blusius and her husband Rodney, of Elysburg, and their children, Noah and Maura Blusius, and Pamela Augustine and her husband William, of Lewisburg, and their children, Andrew Augustine and his wife Kasei, and Kate Lynn Meehan and her husband Matt; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Boblick, of Camp Hill, and her children, Geoffrey Boblick and his wife Jill, and Timothy Boblick and his wife Lauren; and nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Macey, Michael, Brayden, Emmerson and Braxton Boblick, Natalie and Lyla Augustine, and Emma Meehan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Thomas Boblick; and three brothers, John, Bernard and Gerald Witasick.
Viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Coal Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.