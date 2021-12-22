Margaret E. Green, 88, Selinsgrove

The spirit of Margaret Evelyn Green, 88, of Selinsgrove, ascended to Heaven on the evening of Dec. 20, 2021.
Marge was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Sunbury, daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite (Fetter) Hedricks and was the longest-lived of her seven siblings: Walt, Lloyd, Sally, Johnny, Jim, Barb and George. She is survived by her son, Jim Green, of Williamsport, and a number of nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jim Green Sr., and her daughter, Patty Green, who succumbed to cancer in 1993.
Although a good high school student, Marge dropped out in 11th grade to start factory work, due to her family’s economic hardship – they lived for several years in a farmhouse in Rebuck with no running water and no electricity. At age 21, Marge married Jim Sr. and they lived near the former Rolling Green Amusement Park. From that point forward, Marge was devoted to her house and family and kept in close contact with her parents and siblings. Marge and Jim lived in Harrisburg for almost 50 years before moving to Selinsgrove in 2005.
Marge became an avid gardener and was often complimented on her flowers. For a time in the 1990s, Marge and Jim were ushers at the Hershey Free Church. She enjoyed chatting with neighbors and friends, young children, dried flower arrangements, craft shows, day trips, her cats, feeding squirrels, dining out and good music.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove. Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
For over 15 years, Marge waged a very courageous battle against Parkinson’s Disease, which increasingly disabled and depressed her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marge’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org or 800-473-4636.