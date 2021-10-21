Margaret Elaine Rice, 70, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully to be with our Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Milton after a brief stay. She was the wife of the late Barry Allen Rice, who preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2011.
Margaret was born June 21, 1951, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Ralph Eugene Sr. and Edna Rose (Boone) Miller. Margaret was the fifth child of seven from that union.
Margaret worked at the Hi-Li Corporation, Penns Creek before retiring from Wood-Mode Inc., Kreamer where she worked in food service. Margaret was employed as an aide at the Selinsgrove Center in her retirement years.
Margaret was known for her sewing and alterations skills, quick witted humor and her love for the St. Joseph Indian School reservation in South Dakota. She fought fiercely with a fiery passion for those she loved. Especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A huge thank you to the Milton Nursing staff for their love and support.
She is survived by her three children, Melinda M. (Jerry R.) Snook of Middleburg and their children, Dustin A. (Casey) Snook, Desiree E. (Tanner) Stroup, and great-grandson, Andrew; Michael A. (Christina) Rice of Selinsgrove and their children, Grace V. Rice, Elizabeth C. (Steve) Wise, Amber Jean Batman, Richard L. Shambach Jr., and Breanna R. Shambach and great-granddaughter, Kyleigh, and Randy L. (Christine) Rice and their children, Faith M. Rice and the former Hailey N. Rice, her spouse and children, all of Florida.
Services and burial will be at the discretion of the family.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.