Margaret E. “Peggy” Ritter, 90, formerly of Lewisburg, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Warner) O’Brien. On June 20, 1953, she married James Ritter, who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1989. Together they celebrated 36 years of marriage.
Peggy was a 1949 graduate of Lewisburg High School and earned her bachelor of arts degree from Bucknell University in 1953. She worked as a teacher for four years in Ridgewood, NJ.
Peggy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg,
She enjoyed painting and international travel.
Surviving are three children, Kathleen Elizabeth Ritter, of Virginia, John Michael Ritter, of Arizona, and Robert Mark Ritter, of England; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the New Berlin Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Kraus officiating.
The family suggests that contributions in Peggy’s memory be made to The National Geographic Society, 1145 17th St. NW, Washington DC, 20036 or online at www.nationalgeographic.org/society/become-a-member/.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
