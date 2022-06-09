Margaret E. Spade, 66, Northumberland

Margaret E. (Hogendobler) Spade, age 66, of 633 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, died at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on Thursday, June 2, 2022 after an illness.
Born in Sunbury on Nov. 22, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Youtz) Hogendobler. She spent her life in the Sunbury-Northumberland Area and was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
Margaret was employed as manager of the small appliance department at Boscov’s Department Store, Hummels Wharf for a number of years and last was the storekeeper for the Biology Department at Bucknell University in Lewisburg before retiring in 2018.
She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury
Margaret served her country with pride and honor as a member of the U. S. Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. She was a member of Sunbury American Legion Post 201.
Her favorite vacation place was Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Sharon.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, William F. Spade, III, with whom she observed 37 years of marriage on May 11, 2022, a son Shawn Spade & Family and two sisters: Mary and Susan.
Private graveside services were held at Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington on Monday, June 6, 2022 with her pastor, Rev. Ronald Troup officiating. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post 44, Honor Guard of Northumberland.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
