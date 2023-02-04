Margaret H. Frye, 86, Northumberland

Margaret H.(Harrison) Frye went to her lord on Jan. 24, 2023. Margaret was the wife of Donald C. Frye Jr. Don and Margaret were married for 63 years.
Margaret was born on March 10, 1936, in Shotton Colliery, England, to Thomas and Gladys May Harrison. Margaret’s parents died when she was a young child. Margaret is survived by her sister, Lillian Baggett and her husband James of Chandler, Arizona. In addition to her husband Don, she is survived by her four children, Donald and wife Lisa, Linda and husband Scott Schwartz, Andrew and wife Susan, Jennifer and husband Terry Badman; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Margaret enjoyed her knitting club, bowling, trips back to England and visiting friends around the U.S. She was a member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association which she called her English club. Margaret loved to have family and friends for meals and get togethers. One of her biggest joys was going to their home on Bob’s Lake, Canada, to relax, fish, enjoy long walks, and playing cards with their Canadian friends.
Margaret was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Northumberland where she sang in the choir. She was a deacon and served on many committees for the church.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.