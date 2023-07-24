Margaret H. Koons, 84, of New Columbia, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Coal Township on Feb. 21, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Agnes (Kotkoskie) Sarfine. She was married to the late Abram M. Koons. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his death in 2021.
She was a 1957 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and had worked for Con Agra, retiring in 2001. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and boating with her husband.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
Margaret is survived by Krystal Young of New Columbia; a son, Abram M. Koons Jr. and wife Christine of Kratzerville; three grandchildren, Andrea Young Mikowski and husband Andrew, Nathan Young and wife Kelly Rein, and Dustin Koons and wife Kirsten Krebs; a great-grandson, Brody Koons; and a sister, Bernice Yocum of Phoenixville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charles S. Young; three sisters, Marie B. Robenolt, Theresa Dobra, and Louise Barron; and five brothers, Rex Sarfine, Martin Sarfine, Sam Sarfine, Danny Sarfine, and Louis “Bud” Sarfine.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
