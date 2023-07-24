Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SCHUYLKILL...SOUTHERN NORTHUMBERLAND...DAUPHIN...EASTERN JUNIATA...SOUTHEASTERN SNYDER... SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...NORTHEASTERN PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH MIDNIGHT EDT... At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ashland, moving northeast at 35 mph. This storm was part of a large cluster of storms that extended from near Bloomsburg, westward to just west of Newport. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include... Pottsville, Shamokin, Tamaqua, Linglestown, Mount Carmel, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Kulpmont, Ashland, Paxtonia, Skyline View, Orwigsburg, Valley View, Millersburg, Mcadoo and Elysburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH