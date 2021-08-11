Margaret J. Bennick, 91, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Tilly (Shingara) Watral. She married Michael E. Bennick who preceded her in death on April 11, 2012.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Ted Carodiskey of Sunbury and Donna and Dr. Basant Mittal of Mountain Top.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.