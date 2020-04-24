Margaret J. Stutzman, 90, Mifflinburg

Margaret Jane Stutzman, 90, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born June 22, 1929, in Rebersburg, a daughter of the late Harry N. and Mary E. (McCool) Kahl. On March 25, 1972, she married John “Jack” B. Stutzman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2003.
Margaret was a 1947 graduate of Laurelton High School.
She was employed as an aide at the Laurelton State School for many years.
Margaret attended the Mifflinburg Alliance Church. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Margaret enjoyed crocheting and quilting.
Surviving are two sons, Barry Bilger of Mifflinburg and Randy Bilger of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Richard Berry of Lewisburg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Madeline Kerstetter of Mifflinburg and Ruth and Raymond Middleswarth of Laurelton; one sister-in-law, Sharon Kahl of Hartleton; five grandchildren, Zane and his wife Micaiah Bilger, Kollie and her husband Cody Giardinello, Rick and his wife Debbie Fertig, Maggie Bilger, and Mackenzie Bilger; three great-grandchildren; three step-children, Jackie Adams and her companion Willie of Watsontown, Gary and his wife Jessica Stutzman of Watsontown, Jan and her husband Pete Windsor of Kure Beach, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Bilger; two brothers, Harry and William Kahl; one granddaughter, Karlene Bilger; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Bilger; one step-daughter, Donna Kyttle; and one nephew, Marlin Kerstetter.
A private graveside service will be in the Lincoln Chapel Cemetery, Laurelton.
A memorial service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
