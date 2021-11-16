Margaret Kroberger Heitzenrater of Williamsport passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
She was born a daughter of John Herman and Ada (Wallace) Kroberger. She was a Sunbury High School graduate. On Dec. 24, 1961, Margaret married the late Samuel D. Heitzenrater who passed away Sept. 11, 2005. Margaret attended the Greenview Alliance Church.
Her only survivors are nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Janet K. Shelhamer, Helen K. Bower and Estelle K. Bahner; along with one brother, John H. Kroberger.
Margaret’s Life Tribute Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with her Pastor Ron Raymor officiating.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
To leave your fondest memories or condolences please visit www.jamesmaneval.com