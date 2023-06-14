Margaret L. “Margie” Swartz Everett, 79, of Danville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Catawissa, a daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Hazel (Pursel) Swartz.
She graduated from Danville High School in 1961.
Margie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald Everett who passed away Feb. 15, 2022. They were married for 57 years.
Margie was employed as a head cashier at Coles’s Hardware in Danville for many years, from where she retired.
She was a very active member of St. Paul’s (Straub’s) Lutheran Church in Danville where she served faithfully in many areas.
Margie thoroughly enjoyed camping at Indianhead Campground with her husband and the friends they met there. She will be remembered for her cheery smile and delightful disposition. Margie was well known for her baking, canning and cooking expertise. Many family and friends were fond recipients of her baked goods over the years and she will be dearly missed by them all.
She is survived by her siblings, Raymond Swartz of Northumberland, Ralph Swartz of Danville, Grace Kauwell of Sunbury, Dorothy Kline and her husband Anthony of Northumberland, Mary Fisher and her husband Robert of Lewisburg, and Evelyn Kearns and her husband Thomas of Danville. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard Jr., William, Frank, Carl and Arthur.
Services were held at St. Paul’s (Straub’s) Lutheran Church, Danville. Burial was held in the church cemetery.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, which she loved.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com