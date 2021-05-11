Margaret Laura (Gemberling) Lewis, 97, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Harry Robert Lewis.
Born in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Maurice and Thelma (Carroll) Gemberling.
Margaret is survived by her six children, John R. Lewis, Sondra L. Renshaw (William L.), Ronald S. Lewis, Kay L. Wharton (William), James R. Lewis (Holly L.) and Kenneth E. Lewis (Susan); 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was predeceased by one sister, Francis Boratz.
Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, with services beginning at 11 a.m. at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., Reading.
Interment will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540.
For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com