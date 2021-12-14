Margaret L. Shirey, 86, of East Tressler Boulevard, Lewisburg and formerly of Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 9, 1935, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Samuel J. Sr. and Margaret (Johnson) Hall. On Sept. 5, 1953, she married John S. Shirey who preceded her in death on March 10, 1988.
Margaret was a 1953 graduate of Beaver Vocational school.
Mrs. Shirey was a member of Beaver Lutheran Church.
She worked throughout her life at the Beavertown Weaving Mill, Maple Inn Restaurant, Susquehanna University and also worked throughout her life as a dairy farmer.
In her spare time she enjoyed doing arts and crafts, sewing and was a Foster Grandparent. She was also a West End 4-H Dairy leader and served on the Snyder County Extension board of directors.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia L. and Jeffery Shaffer, Lisa K. and James Shaw and Annette and Mike Schiever; one daughter-in-law, Tina (Taylor) Shirey; 10 grandchildren, Molly Shirey, Samuel Shirey and wife Morgan, Emma Shirey, Amanda Rothrock and husband Casey, Kevin Shaffer and wife Melodie, Jacob Shaffer, Colton Schiever and wife Jenny, Seth Schiever, Sadie Melnik and husband Ed and Weston Schiever; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, John S. Shirey Jr.; one brother, Samuel J. Hall Jr.; one sister, Emma Hall; and one half-brother, Joseph Wells.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Beaver Lutheran Church where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Vitale officiating.
Burial will follow in the Adamsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.