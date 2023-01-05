Margaret Marie Spielman, of Bloomsburg, departed this life on Dec. 31, 2022. She died peacefully of natural causes at the Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for several years.
She was born Dec. 12, 1924, in New York City, a daughter of Gustav John Winfield Zimmermann and Anna Maria (Kass) Zimmermann.
She was the proud and devoted mother of her three children, by whom she is survived: Diane Marie Schnaars of Slatington, Pa., Robert George Spielman of Plains, Pa., and Kathryn Ann Spielman of Bloomsburg. She is also survived by a niece and nephew, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Adrian Ellsworth Spielman.
Following graduation from high school, Margaret was employed as an office worker in Manhattan for several years, but then moved with her parents to Mifflinburg, Pa., where she met her husband. She became employed as a secretary and stenographer at the Union County Office of the Register and Recorder, and then as the secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg. She changed employment to the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg where she remained as the secretary for nearly 30 years. Margaret was a devoted member for most of her life of Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
Margaret was an avid environmentalist and an enthusiastic member of many environmental organizations. She was also a devoted patron of the arts and, in her later years, sent many months touring the museums and art galleries in Europe with her sister, Dorothea Marie Hazelton, who predeceased her in 2018.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Lewisburg Cemetery Chapel. The family will provide flowers.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.