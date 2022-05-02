Margaret O. Moyer died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the age of 95. She had lived a full life and near the end was ready to depart.
Born in Giard, Iowa, in 1926 to David N. and Charlotte (Koether) Olmsted, she grew up on a dairy farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse, and received her BA in Journalism from the University of Iowa.
Moving east to seek her fortune, she met her beloved husband, Eddie in Westchester, N.Y., and married him five months later. After living briefly in Delaware, and spending a few years in a cooperative living community in Georgia, they moved to Pennsylvania, first to Ambler, then Somerset, then Penns Creek, and finally to the old farmhouse in Laurelton where she live for 57 years. She spent her last two years in Lewisburg at RiverWoods.
Margaret was most proud of having raised five sons who are ”good and nice people.” She was also proud of her grandchildren and her extensive work with Head Start. She began as a Head Start teacher in 1967, then worked for years as an administrator, and did program evaluations for several more years in the 1990s. She was instrumental in founding the West End Library, and was actively involved in the Hartley Township Community Center and the League of Women Voters. She was a committed member of the Joseph Priestley Unitarian Fellowship and was very active along with her husband in the Eastern Cooperative Recreation School. Her favorite activities included gardening, time with family, birding, knitting and travel. She was a kind, generous, and loyal friend who welcomed people into her life. She was also determined to do what she could to make the world a better place, and put her whole self into whatever she undertook. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by five sons and their wives, Keith (Cathy), Scott (Judy), Dale (Stacey), Reed (Mary), and Ralph (Janet); 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Cory, Tyler, Rachel, Joel, Bret, Graham, Julia, Candi and Travis; and nine great-grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, Ryan, Logan, Mackenzie, Max, Riley, Adalyn, and Mason.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward W. Moyer (1987); her brother, Philip Olmsted (2014); and her sister, Edna (Heitmann) Olmsted (2020).
A remembrance service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Hartley Township Recreation Center. All are invited.
Donations in her memory can be made to one of her favorite organizations: The West End Library, the Linn Conservancy, or Transitions of Lewisburg.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.