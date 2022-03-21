Margaret “Meg” Young O’Connor passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home in Lewisburg. Born Aug. 29, 1932, to Hugh and Margaret Young, Meg was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend to many. She was a long-time resident of Philadelphia before moving to central Pennsylvania.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from LaSalle University, and her master’s in library science from Drexel University in 2000 as a nontraditional student. Over the years, she worked for the Department of Public Welfare and the Department of Environmental Resources, as well as PECO Energy Company and the Philadelphia law firm Mattleman, Greenberg, Schmerlson & Weinrath.
After relocating to Lewisburg, Meg volunteered at Evangelical Community Hospital for many years. She was a lifelong animal lover, giving a loving home to several cats, including her beloved Fiona, who remains.
She was preceded in death by her parents and youngest daughter, Susan M. Danella. She is survived by eldest daughter, Beth O’Connor of Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Christopher Danella of Brooklyn, N.Y., Coeli Danella of Manchester, N.H., and Brendan Danella of Hagerstown, Md.; and sisters, Barbara Dages and Ann Young, both of Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Meg’s memory to the Scratching Post Cat Café, 230 Market St. No. 1, Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
A celebration of light and life will be held in the coming months where all are welcome to gather to remember our Meg.