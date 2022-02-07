Margaret “LouAnn” Sprenkle, 85, of 605 Picnic Lane, Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center after a prolonged stay. She passed away of natural causes not related to COVID.
She was a 1955 graduate of Middleburg High School. She attended and graduated from Carnegie College in Cleveland, Ohio, where she studied and trained to become a lab and x-ray technician. She took her test in Pennsylvania and became a Registered Medical Technologist. LouAnn was in charge of the lab at the Selinsgrove Center and also helped in the x-ray department when needed. LouAnn had EEG training at John’s Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Along with working at the Selinsgrove Center she began taking classes and became the first female EMT for the Selinsgrove Fire Company. She retired from the Center after 35 years. After her retirement from the Selinsgrove Center she began working as a medical examiner for life insurance companies until the age of 70.
LouAnn enjoyed hunting and fishing in her younger years and taught her son how to hunt. Some of the things that LouAnn thoroughly enjoyed were cooking and baking, trying new recipes, working in her yard, planting flowers and traveling to the shore where she would do fishing, clamming and crabbing. She was well known for baking thousands of cookies, pumpkin and nut rolls to hand out to her friends and family during the holidays. LouAnn enjoyed spending time and making memories with her granddaughter Rebecca. Some of these memories were taking Doug and Rebecca to Walt Disney World, Florida, when Rebecca was 5 and 10 years of age. Later in Rebecca’s life she had the opportunity to travel to Spain, Portugal and France with her grammy on a church-guided trip.
LouAnn was a member of the first Catholic church in Snyder County, St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was one of the groundbreaking members of the church in 1959, when founded, and later for the new church in 2008. She was a member of the Parish Council, a Eucharistic Minister and an Usher for many years. She helped with many activities and fundraisers in the church such as the Christmas bazaar, making pierogies and the annual lasagna dinner.
LouAnn’s first marriage was to Louie Mancini which was short-lived due to his passing from cancer.
LouAnn is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Sprenkle; a son, Douglas R. Sprenkle II (the light of her life) and his wife Dawn Sprenkle. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Sprenkle who was inspired by her grammy to pursue a career in the medical profession and is currently an oncology RN at the University of Chicago.
Family and close friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
After Mass, burial will follow in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.