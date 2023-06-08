Margaret Theresa Myers, 89, of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. She formerly lived in Panama and North Carolina. She will be missed by all those who loved and befriended her.
Margie was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Thomas DeFacis and Anna (Vottero) DeFacis. She married the love of her life, John J. Myers, on June 11, 1955, at St Patrick Church in Trevorton. John preceded her in death on July 26, 2011.
Margie attended Trevorton School. She worked in local garment factories and after retiring, she took care of her mother, her brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren.
Margie was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church. She prayed and said the rosary daily, and enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Patrick’s lighting the alter candles. Margie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, 76'ers, and Penn State fan. She enjoyed preparing Sunday and holiday meals and baking a variety of desserts. Margie loved spending time with her family. She also spent time playing board and card games with her children and grandchildren. Margie liked watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune nightly.
Margaret is survived by her six children and their spouses, her daughter, Ann (Myers) Hynoski and her husband Gary Hynoski of West Cameron; her daughter, Margaret (Myers) and her husband Keith Mielke of Trevorton; her son, James Myers of Seven Points; her son, Thomas Myers and his wife Mary Myers of Sugarloaf; her son, Michael Myers of Mechanicsville, Md.; her son, Patrick Myers and his wife Melissa Myers of Hunter Station.
Also surviving are 31 grandchildren and their spouses: Matthew Snyder, Stephen and Mandi Snyder; Keith and Stacie Mielke, Marie and Jeremiah Schreffler, David Mielke and Brooke Moroskie; Alyssa and Dan Reid, Gattlin and Katelyn Myers, Calvin Myers and Krystal James, Brayden Myers, Ava Myers; Dr. Andrew Myers, Sarah Myers; Rebecca and Michael Williams, Robert Frank, Jacob Myers, Madison Myers; Tiffany and Adam Turner, Brittany and Zachary Herman, Jaden Myers, Landen Myers, Cullen Myers.
There are also 28 great-grandchildren surviving: Tyler Snyder and Abby Eschbach, Colin and Casidi Snyder; Mackenzie, Morgan, Paytan, and Bentlee Snyder; Gage Weisen, Maxton and Isla Mielke; Nolan, Lexi and Caisynn Schreffler and Courtlynn Dale; Grayson Hartman, Evelyn and Liana Mielke; Danika and Alyana Reid; Beckham and Raleigh Myers; Abigail, Haley and Samantha Williams; Vivian, Stella and Lucas Herman; and one great-great-grandchild: Jayden Snyder.
Margie has five surviving siblings and their spouses: Kenneth and Shirley DeFacis; Angelina (DeFacis) Paczkowski; Edward and Janice DeFacis; Yolanda (DeFacis) and James Varano; Benjamin and Linda DeFacis.
In addition to her husband, Margie was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph DeFacis, James DeFacis, Margaret M. DeFacis, Richard DeFacis, Leonard DeFacis, Charles DeFacis, Mary (DeFacis) Reed, Hilary DeFacis, Raymond DeFacis, John DeFacis and Bernadette DeFacis.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to all who gave their condolences, love, and prayers. They would like to express their gratitude to the VNA Hospice of Shamokin, and the Geisinger staff for their assistance, kindness, and support.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 12, at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 13, with Father Theodore Neculaes, OFM Conv. officiating. Those planning to attend the Funeral Mass are asked to meet at the church at 10:45 a.m.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick Church Maintenance Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA. 17881.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.