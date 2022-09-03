Margaret V. Herman, 89, Chambersburg Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Margaret V. Herman was the widow of the late Rev. James W. Herman. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa., with viewing one hour prior. Tags Margaret V. Herman Chambersburg James W. Herman Christianity Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home Pa. Prior Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints