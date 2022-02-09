Margarette Elizabeth Nease, 95, of Danville, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Emmanuel Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Paola, Kansas, a daughter of the late Frank Bruce Douglass and Mary Elizabeth Douglass. She was married to Louis “Jake” Edgar Nease, who preceded her in death.
Margarette worked as a bookkeeper for Guys Potato Chip Factory in Wichita, Kansas. Following her retirement, she moved to Lewisburg to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren, and in doing so she discovered the wonderful antiques in the central Pennsylvania area. She and her husband opened Blue House Antiques and were known for the exceptional finishes of the oak furniture they refinished.
She and Louis enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Surviving are one daughter, Connie Wilson of Lewisburg; one son, Gerald Nease of Wichita, Kan.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Agnes Marx of Wichita, Kan.
She was preceded in death by one son, Allan Nease; three sisters, Bonnie Simpson, Betty McLean, and Ruth Dorsett; and one brother, Frank Douglass.
Burial will be in Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine, Kansas.
To share in Margarette’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.