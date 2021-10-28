Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.