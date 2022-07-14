Marguerite J. “Mickey” McClintock, 72, of Milton and formerly of Dewart, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born Oct. 10, 1949, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth “Doc” and Mary R. (Crissman) McClintock.
Mickey was a former member of Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood. She enjoyed coloring and doing crafts; she also was a happy and fun loving person. Mickey loved listening to music, especially Glen Campbell and Elvis Presley.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Natalie Buss; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, H. Blaine Buss, Donald Buss, and Gayle Buss; and one sister, Sue Fisher.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in Watsontown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.