Maria S. Graybill, 76, of Middlecreek Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Penn Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Enos S. and Katie B. (Stauffer) Martin. On June 29, 1963, she married Melvin R. Graybill who preceded her in death on June 2, 2003.
Maria was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She had been employed at the Shroyer’s Dress Factory and Steininger’s Laundromat.
Maria was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove. She enjoyed her flowers and doing needlework, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Heather K. and Chad Hoffman of Middleburg, Judy L. and Randall Good of Selinsgrove, and Trudy M. and Kenneth Estep of Selinsgrove; seven grandchildren, Colin and Carley Hoffman, Morgan, Derek, and Jace Good, and Katelyn and Kourtney Estep; and one great-grandson, Emmett Ramos.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Martin and Alice Brubaker; and two brothers, Aaron and Menno Martin.
The family will receive visitors from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Liples officiating.
Burial will be in Saint Paul’s Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Maria’s memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.