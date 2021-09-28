Marian F. Mull, 95, of Winfield for 66 years, entered into rest at 10:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 6, 1926, in New Berlin, a daughter of the late Elmer C. and Grace (Maurer) Leiby. On Sept. 6, 1948, she married George E. Mull, who survives.
Marian and her husband owned and operated Little Mexico Campground, Winfield.
She was a lifetime member of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New Berlin.
Marian enjoyed traveling in their motorhome throughout the United States and spent many winters in Florida. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, having fun, and had a contagious laugh. Marian was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 73 years, are three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Richard Helm of Milton, Penny and Daniel Guzenski of Middleburg, and Wendy and Rick Eister of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife Andrea Guzenski of Milton, and Adam Guzenski of New Berlin; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Camden Guzenski; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Tony Eister; brothers, Alvin, Malcolm, Roy, and George; and sisters, Kass, Ellen, and Margaret.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, with the Rev. James Cope officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
