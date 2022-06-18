Marian H. Patrick, 93, Delray Beach, Fla.

Marian H. Patrick, 93, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2022.
Born April 14, 1929, in Mahanoy City, Pa., Marian graduated from Hazleton High School and was a homemaker the majority of her life after working briefly in the banking and medical fields. Marian was married to the love of her life, James Patrick, from February 1952, until his passing in July 2020.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Lorrie Lear, of Mifflinburg, Pa., and Lynn Patrick, Delray Beach, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
She lived most of her life in Pennsylvania, residing in Lewisburg for over 30 years before moving to Delray Beach.
Her interests and hobbies were vast; from cooking to sports, reading, animals, current events, running and the many years she and Jim held season tickets to Penn State football games.
She will be greatly missed by her adoring daughters and the many friends she crossed paths with throughout the years.
A celebration of Marian and Jim’s lives will be held at a future date.
Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Barnesville, Pa., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.