Marian Marie Greenawalt, 79, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 7:42 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born June 7, 1943, in Strattanville, a daughter of Robert and Verna (Wenner) Mong. As a teenager, she relocated with her family to Montandon. She graduated from Milton Area Senior High School, where she was an honor student.
On Aug. 3, 1963, in Montandon, she married her longtime sweetheart, DeWayne Greenawalt. Together, they built a loving home to raise their three sons. Marian was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and a master of the roast turkey dinner.
She was employed as a supervisor of order checking and press scheduling at Moore Business Forms, Lewisburg, for many years. In her retirement, she stayed active waitressing at the Little Red Hen restaurant in Lewisburg, where she enjoyed chatting with her customers and colleagues.
Marian enjoyed flowers and gardening, and was an avid fan of Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football. She enjoyed staying informed of local and world news, and loved doing crossword and sudoku puzzles.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by their three sons, John Greenawalt of Lewisburg, Jesse Greenawalt of Lewisburg, and Chris Greenawalt of Seattle, Washington; and two sisters, Patricia Miller of Montandon, and Diane Fisher of Coal Township.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Mong and Sydney Mong.
Marian loved and was loved by her family and friends, and will be missed.
Funeral services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
