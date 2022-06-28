Marian M Ressequie, 91, of Lewisburg, passed away at her home, Monday morning, June 27, 2022.
She was born in Greensburg, Aug. 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Robert and Estella (Erdley) Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Resseguie, Jan. 2, 1989, after 36 years of marriage.
She was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School. Marian was a caregiver at the Selinsgrove Center for 20 years, had worked at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home and JPM Manufacturing.
She is survived by a daughter Judy (Allen) Reichley; two sons, Larry (Dawn) Resseguie and Wayne (Barb) Resseguie; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Pat (Ray) Rugh, Janice Miller, and one brother, Harold “Hank” (Bev) Miller.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Susan Herbster, and two brothers, John “Carl” Miller and David Miller.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in South Gibson Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations be made to either St John’s Church, Dry Valley or to New Berlin Fire Company.
Arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Hone, Lewisburg.