Marian R. Sweeney, 83, York

Marian Rosemarie (Brubaker) Sweeney, 83, of York, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of Joseph William Sweeney, to whom she was married for 64 years.
Born March 13, 1937, in Port Trevorton, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Newman) Brubaker. Marian graduated from the York Hospital School of Nursing, obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
She then began working for the school as a surgical nurse. Later she worked for Harrisburg General Hospital, York Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Gettysburg Hospital and Shiloh Hospital as an anesthesia nurse until her retirement in 2000. It was at her job at York Hospital that she first met her husband, Joseph, when he went in for surgery. She was his anesthesia nurse and the two fell in love.
As a young girl, she traveled with her parents all over America and Canada. She continued to travel with her husband; some of the places they have visited are Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Holland, France, The Caribbean, Aruba and Fiji. During her free time, Marian enjoyed to go bowling, eating with her nursing friends, reading and watching TV with her husband.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Diana Lynn Glusco; two grandchildren, John Kevin Glusco and Jasmine Kay Kessler; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lillian, Rylee, Faith and Ethan; one great-grandchild on the way; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Rhoads; niece, Kelly; and nephews, Terry, Tom and David.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda and Martha.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.