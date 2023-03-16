Marianne L. Weaver, 84, of Neitz Road, Northumberland, and formerly of Sunbury passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. in Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.
Marianne was born Sept. 24, 1938, a daughter of the late John H. and Minerva M. (Wolfe) Weaver.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
While still in high school, Marianne began working at the Carpenter Law Office, Sunbury, where she remained a dedicated employee for 50 plus years until her retirement.
She was a Life Member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Marianne enjoyed knitting, playing cards and reading. She will be remembered most as a beloved sister and aunt.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Hutchinson and her husband William; sister-in-law Mary Weaver, and nieces and nephews Todd (Patti) Hutchinson, Scott (Karen) Hutchinson, Deborah Sands and Carol (Gorman) Findley and their families.
She was preceded in death by her brother George H. Weaver; nephew Michael Swartzlander and nephew Thomas Sands.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington with Pastor Richard C. Fangmann officiating.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Marianne's memory to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.