Marie A. Reed, 77, of Bird Lane, Northumberland, passed away Friday, May 27, in Mountain View Nursing and Rehab Center, Trevorton.
Marie was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Forest and Adella (Alex) Auman. She later married Richard L. Reed, who preceded her in death.
She was an aide for the Selinsgrove Center.
Marie enjoyed crocheting, knitting, talking, flowers and watching deer, however, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Patti Reed; her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria Reed and Ronald; three grandchildren, Travis, Sabrina and Brian; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Auman; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Rosalie Tillett, Dorothy and James Kessler, Carol Walter, and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Huff.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday, June 1 from noon-1 p.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 1.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.