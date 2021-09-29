Marie A. Williard, 91, of Herndon, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born July 19, 1930, in Herndon, a daughter of the late Lee and Gertie (Latsha) Smeltz. Marie was married on April 8, 1950, in St. Peters Lutheran Church, Red Cross, to Clair F. Williard who survives.
She was a 1948 graduate of Herndon High School. Marie was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Herndon.
She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Red Cross, and formerly on the Ladies Aid Association. She was also a member of the Herndon Adult Community Center.
She enjoyed quilting.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Clair; three sons, Dean Williard of Herndon, Dennis Williard and wife Nancy of Herndon, Dale Williard and wife Lisa of Dornsife; one daughter, Denise Tiearney of Streetsboro, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Ethel Williard; son-in-law, Mark Tiearney; and two sisters, Arlene Lenig and Charlotte Ferster.
A visitation with the family will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, followed by the funeral service at noon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife, with Pastor Karis Hagen officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.