Marie E. Maurer, 91, of Elizabethville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 11, 1931, in Elizabethville, a daughter of the late Bernard and Ruby (Spicher) Zeigler. She was a graduate of the former Mahanoy Joint High School.
Marie retired in 1991 after 39 and a half years with Mid Penn Bank, where she held positions as assistant treasurer, loan officer, and head teller.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Dalmatia.
Marie was a lifetime member of the Elizabethville Area Historical Society, as well as the Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society, where she served as the financial secretary.
Marie enjoyed country and western music. She took great pride in her home and loved decorating.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cecile L. Zeigler in 1937.
Surviving are her husband, Robert W. Maurer, whom they would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on Feb. 24; an uncle, Larry Spicher Rice and aunt Dee, New York; a sister-in-law, Joan Henninger, Ashland; two nieces, Jayne Jones, West Cameron, and Susan Henninger, Ashland; a nephew, Billy Henninger, Benton; great- and great-great-nephews and numerous cousins.
A very special thank you to Marie's caregivers, Judy Shepler, Theresa Keeney, Carol Hoch, and Donna Erdman for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Trinity United Church of Christ, Dalmatia, with Pastor Tom Moulfair officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will be in the church cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Hickory Corners Fire Company.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity UCC, 2082 St. Rt. 147, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City is honored to serve Marie's family.