Marie Elizabeth Rice, 93, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest at her home on Thursday, May 24, 2023. She was the wife of the late George C. Rice, who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2020. Marie and George were married for 73 years at the time of his passing.
Marie was born at home in Neitz Valley, Washington Township, Snyder County on March 20, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Russel F. and Bessie G. (Snyder) Shaffer. Marie attended Freeburg High School and was employed at Miss Siren and retired from Leonard’s Sewing Factory as a seamstress.
She rarely missed church and was an active member of Witmer’s United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton. Marie taught children’s Sunday school, was communion steward and church historian for many years.
Marie was a 50-plus-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lafayette Chapter No. 222, Selinsgrove, life member of the Snyder County Historical Society, and volunteered for many years for the Red Cross blood drives. Marie and her late husband were “snow birds” spending many winters in Bradenton, Florida, where she volunteered making lap robes. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, embroidering, making scarves for Christmas at Sea program for the Seaman’s Church Institute, cooking, baking, and canning. She was known for her wet bottom shoe-fly pies and chow chow.
Marie is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Herrold, Catherine (Rick) Rhodes, and Fae (Larry) Esbenshade, five grandchildren Denise (Michael) Wolf, Deena (Craig) Kime, Erik Herrold, Amanda (Kevin) Boyce, and Rachel (David) Hitch, seven great-grandchildren, Garrett (Viviana) Wolf, Brennen (Paige) Wolf, Nicholas, Brandon, and Benjamin Kime, Taylor and Trevor Boyce, and Leah and Evelyn Hitch; one brother John E. (Elsie) Shaffer, a sister-in-law Beulah (Jay) Whistler, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Carl Herrold, grandson Todd Herrold, and brother George S. Shaffer.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Witmer’s United Methodist Church, 350 Witmer Road, Port Trevorton, followed by the funeral service and beginning with an Order of the Eastern Star memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Liples officiating. Burial will be in Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Marie to the Freeburg Quick Response Squad, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827, or to Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, c/o Dean Schreiber, 1953 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.