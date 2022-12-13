Marilyn G. Stauffer, 82, of Elkton, Md., passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after a short illness.
She was born May 20, 1940, in Monroe Township, Snyder County, Pa., to Myron and Anita (Wildt) Hunsinger. She grew up in Selinsgrove, Pa., and graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1958 at the top of her class concentrating in business studies. During her senior year she met the love of her life, John, and the couple wed on June 2, 1958, just a few days ahead of graduation. They were married for over 62 years until John’s death on Jan. 28, 2021.
Before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother, she worked in banking. When her boys grew older, she got back into the working world and became the owner of the Cloth Corner Singer sewing machine dealership and fabric store in Elkton. She later worked in office management and bookkeeping for the RMR corporation and Family Services both of Elkton as well as retail for the Maryland State Park Service.
Marilyn enjoyed vacationing with her family in Garrett County, Md., when her boys were young and then traveling with her husband John enjoying the beauty of America including both Alaska and Hawaii. In addition to being devoted to her family, she had a passion for collecting glassware. After seeing a piece of colonial blue Moon and Stars glassware in the 1970s, she was hooked. She joined the “Society of Moon and Star Pattern Glass” serving on the board of directors from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2017 until the time of her death. She was a member at large, historian, newsletter editor, and was named “Executive Consultant” in recent years. Through the society she met fellow collectors, some of whom became some of her dearest friends and she even adopted a few more sons.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Shawn, Mark (Rachel), Matthew, and Steven (Autumn); grandchildren, Brandi, Konrad, Rebecca, Johnathan, Samantha, Kira, Mary Grace, and Jack; her sister, Lynn; brother, Lance (Elizabeth); as well as nieces, Laura and Sabrina Hunsinger.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Kristina Schaeffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.