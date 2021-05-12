Marilyn H. Ross, 84, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Canton, NY, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
She was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of the late Verner R. Hunter and Gertrude (Tribelhorn) Hunter. On July 26, 1958, she married her college sweetheart, John A. Ross, who predeceased her in 2015. She received her associates degree from Hartford College for Women in
1956 and her bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College in 1958.
Marilyn began her professional career early, working in the personnel departments of Carrier Corporation and Connecticut General Life Insurance, both located in Hartford, Conn., during high school and college. After graduating from college and getting married, she moved to Syracuse, NY, where she worked as Head of Personnel at Syracuse Memorial Hospital. Four years later, she took time off work to raise her two children, returning to work as the student health service secretary at St. Lawrence University once her children were in elementary school. She continued in this position, which she enjoyed greatly due to her daily interactions with students and their families, until retiring in 1997.
Throughout her life, Marilyn was active in her community and was fueled by her curiosity and love for new experiences. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, N.Y., where she held several volunteer roles, and she served as Brownie Leader and Girl Scout Leader in Madrid, N.Y., for more than half a decade. She regularly participated in book clubs, both during her working career and upon moving to Selinsgrove six years ago. Her life was filled with rich cultural experiences, ranging from an international dining group to several trips throughout the United States, Canada, China and Europe, including the family homestead in Switzerland.
Marilyn is survived by one daughter, Pamela G. Ross (Debra), of Selinsgrove; and one son, Kent H. Ross (Teresa O’Brien), of LaFayette, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Jaime R. Skiff, Andrew J. Skiff (Amanda), and Tori L. Ross; three great-grandchildren, Ethan J. Skiff, Owen D. Skiff, and Mila R. Skiff; two brothers-in-law, Edmund T. Ross (Anne) and Henry S. Ross (Carol); and one niece, Tamson Arnold (Marc).
Graveside services will be held privately in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Snyder County Libraries, 1 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA, 17870, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3 ½ E. Main St., Canton, NY, 13617.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.