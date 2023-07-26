Marilyn J. (Dahl) Brose, 88, of Shamokin Dam, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after suffering a massive stroke.
Born in Clear Lake, South Dakota, on Aug. 13, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Henry O. and Lillian E. (Buus) Dahl. She was a second generation Norwegian American.
Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Clear Lake High School and a 1956 graduate of South Dakota State College (now South Dakota State University) in one of the first baccalaureate nursing programs in the Midwest.
She worked in Public Health in Brookings, South Dakota; the Delaware State Board of Health as a senior public health nurse with supervisory responsibilities and at Sauk Valley Junior College in Illinois as a nurse and health teacher.
Marilyn moved to Shamokin Dam in 1967 and began working for the Shikellamy School District, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Marilyn enjoyed knitting and other handwork and chatting with friends over many cups of coffee. She became interested in genealogy and tracked down relatives still living in Norway where her grandfather emigrated from. She also enjoyed her granddaughter Jillian’s shows at Susquehanna University and several theaters in Michigan. Both granddaughters were Susquehanna University graduates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon A. Brose on July 13, 2009, at the age of 80 after 52 years of marriage; and her sister, Marlys D. Turner on Oct. 20, 1999.
Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Nanette Clements of Bear, Delaware; and two granddaughters, Samantha Clements of Brooklyn, New York and Jillian Clements and her fiancé Russell Kerr of Denver, Colorado.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be made in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Friends may remember Marilyn by contributing to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com