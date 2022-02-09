Marilyn J. (Fleming) Bruhl, 83, of Troy, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her residence.
Marilyn Joyce was born March 19, 1938, in Granville Township, one of five children of the late P.F. and Helen (Packard) Fleming Brown. She attended Troy Area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1956. Marilyn was a member of the Windfall United Methodist Church and volunteered her time at the church’s luncheons as well as the Troy Heritage Museum.
Marilyn was an avid bowler. Her talents and skills awarded her with a spot in the Troy Bowling Hall of Fame. Playing cards was another favorite pastime for Marilyn, who often would jokingly say, “I should of bet more.” She loved to fish and enjoyed all the beauty that nature had to offer. Photographing the wildlife and country sceneries was also special to her. Marilyn’s beautiful photography earned her acknowledgment as some pictures were published in a calendar. Marilyn loved to bake and was often referred to as the “cookie lady.” She was a very social lady who made friends easily. Her kind, caring and loving demeanor will be remembered by everyone who had the opportunity to know her. Most important to Marilyn was her family, who she loved endlessly and wholeheartedly.
Surviving are her husband, William Bruhl; three children, William Robert (Linda Sue) Bruhl of Columbia Cross Roads, Duane J. (Rene) Bruhl of Richfield and Claudia A. Beaver of Middleburg; grandchildren, Andrew (Janna) Bruhl and Laura Beaver; great-grandchildren, William Conner and Kelton Andrew Bruhl; siblings, Wayne Fleming of Troy, Larry (Kathie) of Granville Summit and Linda (Mike) Whitford of Horseheads, N.Y.; stepsister, Janice Kellogg of Milan; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Brown of Lowman, NY, Shirley Bruhl; brother-in-law, David (Mary) Bruhl, all of Valdosta, Ga., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Donna) Fleming; brothers-in-law, Jack Brown, Hubert Bruhl; and step brother-in-law, Jerry Kellogg.
A time of visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA 17724. Funeral services to honor Marilyn’s life will follow at noon with her friend and Pastor Josh Yorks. The family requests that masks be worn while attending the services.
Due to the current weather conditions, a private family burial will be held afterward in Windfall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to the Windfall United Methodist Church in Marilyn’s loving memory, c/o: 132 Coolbaugh Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Please share memories of Marilyn and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com