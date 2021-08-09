On Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, the world lost a beautiful soul when Marilyn Jane (Strawser) Webb, a woman who devoted her life to her family, friends and God, was called home to Heaven where she joined her husband Gary who was surely waiting for her arrival. She was the best mom and grandmother (aka “Boo”) that anyone could ever know and she found the good in every situation and person.
Marilyn was born April 18, 1947, to Norman and Gloria (Kempfe) Strawser. She was a 1965 graduate of Sunbury High School — the last of the Owls. Following high school, Marilyn worked a variety of jobs at the First National Bank where she made many lifelong friends. Marilyn retired early to become a full time “Boo” to her three grandchildren who were the absolute loves of her life.
Marilyn, a lifelong Sunbury resident, is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark N. and Debra Webb and their daughter Emily; and her daughter and son-in-law, Michele L. and Chad Treas and their children, Taylor and Wyatt, aka “Bubba”. Marilyn is also survived by her brother and his wife, Michael and Deborah Strawser, and many nieces and nephews as well.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gary E. Webb.
Marilyn was a genuine loving and caring person and if you had the good fortune to meet or know her, you soon realized just how special she was. She was the glue that kept her family together and loved sharing stories and memories often. She was best known for mis-telling stories or misunderstanding things said to her which always made everyone laugh and these were fondly referred to as “Boo-isms”.
Boo will be missed tremendously by all who knew her, but by her family most of all! She left a huge hole in our hearts but we find great peace and comfort in knowing she is back with our dad, her best friend, which is where she longed to be. We love you mom!
Friends and family may call from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.