Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.