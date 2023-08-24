Marilyn Kinley Watson, of Villa Rica, Georgia, entered rest with Jesus, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Marilyn was born July 10, 1939, in Williamsport, Pa., a daughter of the late Crawford and Bethel Kinley of Northumberland, Pa. Marilyn was a 1957 graduate of Northumberland High School, and a 1960 graduate of the Nesbitt School of Nursing in Kingston, Pa.
She worked at multiple hospitals in several states over her life. At one time, she was employed at Sunbury Community Hospital in the early 1970s. She eventually retired from Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Ga. in 2006.
Marilyn spent the last years of her life residing at the Birches Home in Villa Rica, Ga. Before her sickness, Marilyn loved to help at her church, crochet and knit, and take care of her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, David and Michelle Watson of Douglasville, Ga. and Joel Watson of Winston, Ga.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn's sister, Joan Krammes of Cressona, Pa., preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held at Northumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunbury, Pa.