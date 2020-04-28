Marilyn L. (Yost) (Cranmer) Lenig, 79, of Milton and formerly of McEwensville and Shamokin, passed away April 24, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Muncy on Jan. 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Warren L. and Sara L. (Kitchen) Yost. She was married to the late James W. Cranmer and the late Earl D. Lenig.
Marilyn was a 1959 graduate of Warrior Run High School and was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Coal Township.
She is survived by two sons, Dale A. Cranmer of Lansdowne and Robert C. Cranmer of Coal Township; a grandson, Curtis J. Cranmer of Elysburg; a brother, Dio M. Yost of Conneaut Lake; and a niece and caregiver, Amy (Yost) Pauling of Milton.
Marilyn was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack R. Yost, Bernard D. Yost, Paul I. Yost, Max L. Yost, and Fred L. Yost.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
