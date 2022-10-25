Marilyn M. (Suski) Moss, 81, of Mifflinburg, went to Jesus, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Born Feb. 28, 1941, in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Munsey) Suski. Her siblings are the late Mike Suski and surviving sister, Carroll Pettifor.
On June 29, 1957, she married the former Rev. Ronald Moss who preceded her in death in 2008. Marilyn was the mother of four children, a beautiful homemaker and served various congregations alongside her husband.
She loved babies and children, shopping, playing the piano, gift wrapping, painting ceramics and coloring.
Surviving are three sons, Ronald Moss and wife Joanne, Tim Moss and wife Crystal, Calvin Moss; a daughter, Debbie Krell and husband Wayne; 14 grandchildren, Rebekah, Elizabeth, Laura, Luke, Jennifer, Tim Jr., Matt, Jon, Ashley, Jordan, Dempsey, Ella, Emma, Raelyn; and 23 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Asher, Keegan, Sadie, McKenzie, Blakely, Shaylyn, Dakota, Jack, Wendy, Kai, Gideon, Mary, Cheyenne, Juwon, Maje, Obani, Faith, Hope, Grace, Joy, Gabriel, and Wyatt.
Relatives and friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 7 with Rev. Wayne Krell officiating.
Interment will be in Montrose Township Cemetery in Montrose, Michigan.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66220.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals Cremations Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.