Marilynn Jean Henry, loving and life-long wife to the late Richard W. Henry, died May 29, 2021, in Naples, Florida, after living in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for 50 years.
She was born in Utica, New York, on Aug. 25, 1934, to Robert O'Connor and Marguerite Rishel, followed by two brothers, Robert and Richard.
On Sept. 4, 1954, she married Dr. Henry. In 1970, they moved to Lewisburg where he served as a professor at Bucknell University. Ms. Henry became active in campus and town events, including working with the League of Women Voters through the early 1970s and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an avid bridge player and earned the rank of Life Master through her play in local, national, and international tournaments. Her golf career was no less successful with multiple club championships. After years upon years of playing, she finally had her hole-in-one. She traveled extensively with her husband and was a student of politics.
She was a proud parent of her children, Richard Henry and Jill Henry-Feeney, their spouses Dana Henry and Edward R. Feeney, and her two grandchildren, Emily and Ian Feeney. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her brother and his wife, Richard and Nea O'Connor of Buffalo.
Ms. Henry and her husband were married 52 years before his passing. She will be remembered for her spirit of adventure, her feisty, vibrant and fun-loving personality, her sense of humor, and, for those fortunate enough to know, her lasagna.