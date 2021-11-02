LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County’s is selling limited edition pasta sauce — Great Expectations, A Novel Marinara! Purchase one jar for $10, three jars for $25 or purchase a whole case (12 jars) for $90.
Jars can be purchased at the library in Lewisburg or at one of the following locations: Ard’s Farm, 4803 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg; Cathy’s Katherman’s Hair Gallery, 516 Market St., Lewisburg; Purity Candy, 422 Market St., Lewisburg and 18047 US-15, Allenwood; and at Late Night in Lewisburg, Downtown Lewisburg, Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The sale runs through Dec. 15. The sauce was donated by River Run Foods in Northumberland.
Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.
For more information visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.