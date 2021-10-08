Marion (Cross) Inglis, 98, of Milton, formerly of New Hartford, N.Y., passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Marion was born Dec. 2, 1922, in Oxford, England. She married U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Harry E. Inglis in Dorchester Abby in England on Sept. 9, 1944. After a marriage of 64 years Harry passed away in February 2009.
She was a stay-at-home mom for several years raising their sons before going to work at Utica College as an administrative assistant and retired from there. She lived in New Hartford until moving to Milton in 2016.
She especially enjoyed volunteering at the New Hartford Public Library and walking in the New Hartford Town Park. She also enjoyed going to the Milton Public Library. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Kathryn A.) of Kirkville, N.Y. and Philip (Katheryn R.) of Milton; grandchildren, Robert (Margaret), Andrew (Karen), Ashley, Amanda and Jason; and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Amelia, Bridgette, Paige, Devin and Cheyenne. She especially enjoyed having two daughters-in-law named Kathy as when she needed help at a family gathering, she only had to call one name and both came. Also surviving are close friends, Joan Roman, Linda Flihan, Diana Elphante and Alan Cohen.
The family would like to thank Hilary, Pat, Sandra and Chaplin Carrie of Geisinger Hospice for all their compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers donations in Marion’s name may be made to: Panther Pac, c/o: St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, Milton, PA 17847, the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton, PA 17847 or the New Hartford Public Library, New Hartford, NY 13413.
All services for Marion will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com