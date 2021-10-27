Marion Grace LaBant, 96, a longtime resident of Northumberland, died Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2021, at UPMC Hospital, Muncy.
Born in Renovo, Clinton County, on March 31, 1925, she was the daughter of Biagio Perri and the former Assunta Martella of San File, Calabria, Italy.
She graduated from Renovo High School where she played drums in the band, and was chosen a member of the All-County Band.
She was married in January 1946 to Michael W. LaBant of Houtzdale, Clearfield County, whose death in 1985 ended a 39-year union. The family lived in Renovo some years before moving to Sunbury in 1953, and later to Northumberland. The last two years, she lived at Muncy Place, Muncy.
She was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, joining St. Michael’s in Sunbury in 1953, St. Thomas More when she moved to Northumberland, and then St. Monica’s Church when St. Michael’s and St. Thomas More merged, a total of 68 years in those parishes. At St. Monica’s, she served as a eucharistic minister into her 90s, and was active in prayer groups. She took a great interest in Catholic charities and donated to dozens of beneficent religious organizations all over the country.
Until recently, she attended the Northumberland Senior Center and participated in many activities, such as bus trips.
For many years, Marion was a world-class traveler. She and several other family members toured Italy and visited relatives there. She also visited Canada and Chile. In her 80s, she cruised the Mediterranean Sea to Monaco and various other ports. Other cruises took her to Venice, Greece, Turkey and many Caribbean islands, as well as Alaska and Hawaii.
She was both a ferocious and formidable Bingo player, frequenting many of the fund-raising events run by public service groups in the Northumberland area. “Where there’s Bingo, there’s Marion,” it was said.
She also was not averse to an occasional visit to casinos in the Poconos, Atlantic City or aboard ships during her cruises.
Perhaps her most enjoyable activity, except for church, was baking. She was known especially for her breads, pizzas, and sticky buns, which she shared freely with family, friends and neighbors, as well as acquaintances who did her a kindness.
Marion is survived by her two sons and daughter, Michael W. and wife Elizabeth, Selinsgrove; Jerome F. and wife Marcia, Liverpool; and Barbara LaBant and husband, Robert Girard, Northumberland; grandchildren, Marissa LaBant, Baltimore, Md., and Michael B. LaBant, France; Mikaela Lesh and husband Trent, Texas, Alex LaBant, Philadelphia, and Austin LaBant, Liverpool; and Caitlin Kijak and husband Taylor, Colfax, NC; and Andrew LaBant Girard, Northumberland. Also surviving are grand-dogs, Peanut, Jessie Lou, Stanley, Lucy and Maggie.
She was the last survivor of five sisters and four brothers.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Monica’s Church, Market Street, Sunbury. The rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The celebrant will be Father Fred Wangwe, pastor of St. Monica’s Church.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Monica’s Church.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.