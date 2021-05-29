Marion H. Schrawder, 88 of Blue Hill Road, Northumberland, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Marion was born Sept. 13, 1932, at home, a daughter of late Benjamin and Anna Catherine (Ruch) Bidelspach. On April 17, 1953, she married Robert D. Schrawder who preceded her in death on May 27, 2016.
She was a 1950 graduate of Northumberland High School. Mrs. Schrawder attended Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland.
Marion took great care of the local cats by feeding and medicating them and greatly enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders.
She is survived by two daughters, Robin Fay Kieffer of Northumberland, Debra Kay Rozyckie of Selinsgrove; four grandchildren, Misty Lee and Joseph Robert Rozyckie, Mary Fersano, Dwight Kieffer; four great-grandchildren, Zahki and Ajanea Nettles, Jason Joseph Fenton II and Christopher Fersano, and two sisters, Shirley M. Caskey of Northumberland and Grace Kern of Sunbury.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles G., Sr., Robert L., Sr. and Benjamin F. Bidelspach, and three sisters, Mary Ruth Hartman, Anna Lovinia Bacon and Wilma Odelia “Toddy” Bidelspach.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m.
Contributions in Marion’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Central PA, 1467 Bloom Road., Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.