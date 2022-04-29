Marion Helen Stephens, 98, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 26, 1923, in Mifflinburg, she was the daughter of the late Leiser Lincoln Grove and Sarah Nadine (Smith) Grove.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, John W. Stephens; her son, John W. Stephens Jr.; and three infant daughters.
Marion was a beautiful soul. She loved watching Penn State football, she enjoyed the art of needle point and crochet and she especially loved reading the newspaper and clipping out interesting articles that she would send with handwritten letters to family and friends. She was a loving person who always had nice things to say about everyone.
Marion was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
Before retiring she worked for Chef Boyardee in Milton, making ravioli.
She is survived by her brother, Glen; her son, David; grandsons, Kevin, John and Skyler; and many great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received Monday, May 2, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral home in Lewisburg, from 10-11 a.m. when the funeral will begin.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Marion’s memory to the Diabetes Fund.