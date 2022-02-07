Marion L. Bridy, 72, of Kulpmont, was peacefully called to her glorious home in Heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday morning, Feb. 5, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 5, 1949, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Mildred (Kashinoski) and Fredrick Watkins. She was the youngest of six children.
Marion was a beloved wife of noble character to Victor M. Bridy Sr. The couple, who were school sweethearts, shared an amazing love for each other long before they were married on Aug. 26, 1967. Together as one flesh, they shared a deep love and commitment to each other and their family. They built a home together in Kulpmont in 1976 where they raised their three children.
Marion’s personal relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ, spiritual rebirth, and faithfulness in prayer were very important to her. Her legacy of love and commitment to her family was a testimony to all who knew her. She was a stay-at-home mother for 14 years and firmly believed that if one was to change the world they should go home and love their family.
Above all else, Marion enjoyed reading her Bible and prayer time each morning. She loved to spend time with her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. She is best known for finding ways to serve others. She was an attentive listener and problem solver. She enjoyed crocheting and was a blessing to all who knew her. Marion was caring and gifted with hospitality. She was an excellent cook and no one ever left her house hungry. She enjoyed hosting several family reunions in her home over the years.
Marion demonstrated an exceptional work ethic while serving in the garment industry as a quality assurance manager for various companies, where her eye for detail and relationship-building skills were put to good use. Later, she was employed in a family-owned business, Split Vein Coal Company, where she and her sister, Margaret Swank, demonstrated entrepreneurship. Marion was always seeking to encourage and share kindness with others, especially those in need, that crossed her path.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean LaCrosse, Claire Bronkoski and Louise Stello; and brother, George Watkins.
Marion is survived by her loving husband, Victor; sons, Victor Jr. husband of Lori, Orlando, Fla., and Stephen husband of Kimberly, Kulpmont; and daughter, Kimberly Delbo wife of Robert, Elysburg.
She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Robert Delbo husband of Megan, Gabriel Delbo, Gabriella Smith wife of Brennan, Phoebe Bridy, Hannah Bridy, Stephen Bridy, and Thomas Bridy. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Swank of Shamokin, and many nieces and nephews.
Marion will be greatly missed by her family which she nurtured and taught. Her legacy of love, faith, values, and wisdom will influence generations to come long after her time walking this earthly scene.
In her final days, Marion was comforted knowing that those nearest to her professed to trust the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Rothermel-Heizenroth-Clark Funeral Home, Elysburg. Marion’s family will be officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow services in All Saints Cemetery.
Proverbs 31:26-31 — “She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise.”
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Rothermel-Heizenroth-Clark Funeral and Cremation Services Inc, 387 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg, PA 17824, has been entrusted with the arrangements.