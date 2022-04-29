Marion L. (Blyler) Klinger, 78, formerly of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at RiverWoods, where she resided.
A native of Union County, she was born July 3, 1943, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Arthur and Katheryn (Hopp) Blyler. She was married to Ellis Klinger who preceded her in death in 2004 after 32 years of marriage.
Marion was a graduate of the Milton High School in the class of 1961. She was a private homecare caregiver, had worked in floral design, and at Montgomery Mills and Philco Ford.
She enjoyed card playing, traveling, camping, crafts and sewing.
Surviving are three sons, Stanley (Judy) Geiswhite, David (companion Tammy Brumbach) Geiswhite, and Craig Geiswhite; one daughter, Pamela Klinger; two brothers, Fred (Pat) Blyler and Arlan (Rose) Blyler; 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two stepchildren, Jeff (Kelly) Klinger and Karen (Dale) Musser.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury, with the funeral to follow with Rev. Mike Dearing, Chaplain at RiverWoods and Rev. Lynn Schmoyer officiating
Burial will follow in the Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.